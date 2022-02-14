 
entertainment
Kanye West assures fans Instagram ‘isn’t hacked’ in another bizarre post

Kanye West takes fans by surprise with his bizarre approach towards proving that his account “isn’t hacked” following his barrage of comments and calls to war against ex Kim Kardashian’s new beau Pete Davidson.

West ‘assured’ fans it is really him behind the screen in a new Instagram post that has since been deleted.

The post included a total of two photographs, each featuring the rapper holding up a legal yellow pad that had a handwritten message that reads “My account is not hacked 2 13 22”.

The second picture includes Kanye in one of his iconic full-face cover and a closer look at the note.

To go along with the short note, there was also a caption written in all caps that further clarified, “MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED I WILL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON AND WILL ME [sic] TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SHORTLY AFTER.”

