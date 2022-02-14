Meghan Markle's everlasting words for Valentine's Day

Meghan Markle has shared some everlasting words for her fans to enjoy Valentine's Day, saying 'you do not need to be in a couple' to have fun on the lovers' day.

The Duchess of Sussex advised fans to buy clothes, wine and presents to have an amazing evening regardless of being in a relationship or not.

The former Suits star shared lifestyle advice for her fans on her now-defunct blog ‘The Tig’ back in 2015.

Prince Harry's sweet heart's iconic words are resurfacing as millions of Britons are presenting gifts and going on date nights with their partners on Valentine’s Day.



Meghan and Harry will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary this May, but back in 2015 the royal was freshly divorced from her ex-husband, Trevor Engelson. She wrote at the time: "I think you need to be your own Valentine."

She continued: “I think you need to cook that beautiful dinner even when it's just you, wear your favourite outfit, buy yourself some flowers, and celebrate the self love that often gets muddled when we focus on what we don't have."



Meghan Markle revealed her plans for the most romantic day of the year at the time, saying she would be with her friends "running amok through the streets of New York," drinking pink cocktails and navigating the icy streets in her new shoes, "which were my gift to myself."

“Because I’ve worked hard, because I'm not going to wait for someone to buy me the things I covet (nor do I want to), and because I want to treat myself as well as I treat those dearest to me. Because I am my own funny Valentine."

Meghan finished her message by writing about the importance of self-love: "Whether you have a special someone, you’ll be with friends, or you’ll be flying solo (or any other day for that matter), be good to yourself."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle usually spend Valentine's Day privately as couple.

