 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas expecting baby number 2? actor flaunts baby bump

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas expecting baby number two? actor flaunts baby bump
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas expecting baby number two? actor flaunts baby bump

Sophie Turner has sparked frenzy amongst fans with all new pictures of her seemingly visible baby bump!

The Game of Thrones star stepped out over the weekend with her husband Joe Jonas and one-year-old daughter Willa to celebrate a low-key Valentine's Day.

The 25-year-old wore a crop top with brown sweatpants for the day while her singer husband donned denim jeans with a white tee and black jacket.  The trio walked around Los Angeles' Los Feliz neighborhood.

The happy couple tied the knot in 2019 before welcoming daughter Willa in 2020. 

More From Entertainment:

Oscars 2022 hosts revealed

Oscars 2022 hosts revealed
Britney Spears drools over Sam Aghari in mushy Valentine's Day note

Britney Spears drools over Sam Aghari in mushy Valentine's Day note
Kim Kardashian texts Kanye West, asks to spare Pete Davidson's life

Kim Kardashian texts Kanye West, asks to spare Pete Davidson's life
Oscars includes new ‘fan favorite’ prize voted by Twitter

Oscars includes new ‘fan favorite’ prize voted by Twitter
Kanye West and Julia Fox split after six weeks of dating

Kanye West and Julia Fox split after six weeks of dating
Kanye West uses Valentine's day to persuade Kim Kardashian, claims 'we will be back together'

Kanye West uses Valentine's day to persuade Kim Kardashian, claims 'we will be back together'
Prince Philip was a nightmare: writer admits when penning Duke's biography

Prince Philip was a nightmare: writer admits when penning Duke's biography
Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Roberts may produce crucial evidence in court

Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Roberts may produce crucial evidence in court
Prince Harry and Meghan making all efforts to boost popularity in US, claims expert

Prince Harry and Meghan making all efforts to boost popularity in US, claims expert
Kendrick Lamar's performance at Super Bowl 2022 was seemingly censored

Kendrick Lamar's performance at Super Bowl 2022 was seemingly censored
Prince William, Kate Middleton refused to name Charlotte after Queen, Diana

Prince William, Kate Middleton refused to name Charlotte after Queen, Diana
Nick Jonas decks up 'serious' decorations to enjoy Super Bowl with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas decks up 'serious' decorations to enjoy Super Bowl with Priyanka Chopra

Latest

view all