 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

Shakira dedicates Valentine’s Day love to her boyfriend Gerard Piqué

Singing sensation Shakira’s Valentine’s Day celebration is off to a good start as she recently gave a glimpse of a gleeful time with her boyfriend Gerard Piqué.

Taking to Instagram, the Waka Waka singer has shared a swoon-worthy snap of herself and her beau and since then the fans can not stop gushing over them.

Sharing the picture, the 45-year-old singer wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day!”

For the day out, the She-Wolf singer opted a stunning black ensemble and completed her look with a red lip shade. On the other hand, Piqué can be seen wearing a black suit which complimented well with Shakira’s look.

Meanwhile, fans have poured in love after Shakira shared the adorable post.


