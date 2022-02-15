Shakira dedicates Valentine’s Day love to her boyfriend Gerard Piqué

Singing sensation Shakira’s Valentine’s Day celebration is off to a good start as she recently gave a glimpse of a gleeful time with her boyfriend Gerard Piqué.



Taking to Instagram, the Waka Waka singer has shared a swoon-worthy snap of herself and her beau and since then the fans can not stop gushing over them.

Sharing the picture, the 45-year-old singer wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day!”



For the day out, the She-Wolf singer opted a stunning black ensemble and completed her look with a red lip shade. On the other hand, Piqué can be seen wearing a black suit which complimented well with Shakira’s look.

Meanwhile, fans have poured in love after Shakira shared the adorable post.



