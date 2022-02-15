 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle spilled Prince Harry's embarrassing nickname in public

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

Meghan Markle spilled Prince Harrys embarrassing nickname in public
Meghan Markle spilled Prince Harry's embarrassing nickname in public

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have adorable pet names for one another that they like to keep private.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been living in the US for almost two years now, once let slip their nick names in public.

Last year when Harry appeared on an episode of the Late Late Show with James Corden, the two toured LA in a double decker bus.

During the episode, James also called Meghan Markle to help her join the fun.  

"Haz, how is your tour of LA going?", said Markle at the time, stunning Corden.

"Haz! I didn't know we were calling you Haz!" he cried

"Well you aren't my wife," quipped Harry.

In a similar instant, the 41-year-old sat in with Ellen after welcoming daughter Lilibet Diana.

"He [Archie] loves being a big brother. Everyone tells you, someone told H and I you have one kid as a hobby, two children is parenting."

More From Entertainment:

Who will distribute Queen’s Anniversary Prizes this year?

Who will distribute Queen’s Anniversary Prizes this year?
Reese Witherspoon shares adorable Valentine's Day message with Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon shares adorable Valentine's Day message with Jim Toth
Pete Davidson rents out hotel top for Kim Kardashian on Valentine's Day

Pete Davidson rents out hotel top for Kim Kardashian on Valentine's Day
Tristan Thompson’s baby mama accuses him of ‘doing nothing’ for their baby

Tristan Thompson’s baby mama accuses him of ‘doing nothing’ for their baby
Eminem daughter cheers for rapper during Super Bowl halftime performance

Eminem daughter cheers for rapper during Super Bowl halftime performance
Naomi Campbell reveals face of daughter, says 'she is not adopted'

Naomi Campbell reveals face of daughter, says 'she is not adopted'
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 teaser hints at love triangle, Lady Whistledown’s return

‘Bridgerton’ season 2 teaser hints at love triangle, Lady Whistledown’s return
Shakira dedicates Valentine’s Day love to her boyfriend Gerard Piqué

Shakira dedicates Valentine’s Day love to her boyfriend Gerard Piqué
Princess Eugenie celebrates Valentine’s Day in US with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

Princess Eugenie celebrates Valentine’s Day in US with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?
Princess Yoko of Japan hospitalised with pneumonia after contracting Covid-19

Princess Yoko of Japan hospitalised with pneumonia after contracting Covid-19
Tyrese Gibson’s mother passes away after Covid-19, pneumonia battle

Tyrese Gibson’s mother passes away after Covid-19, pneumonia battle
Kylie Jenner gets little gingerbread house from Travis Scott on Valentine's Day

Kylie Jenner gets little gingerbread house from Travis Scott on Valentine's Day

Latest

view all