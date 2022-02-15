Meghan Markle spilled Prince Harry's embarrassing nickname in public

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have adorable pet names for one another that they like to keep private.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been living in the US for almost two years now, once let slip their nick names in public.

Last year when Harry appeared on an episode of the Late Late Show with James Corden, the two toured LA in a double decker bus.

During the episode, James also called Meghan Markle to help her join the fun.

"Haz, how is your tour of LA going?", said Markle at the time, stunning Corden.

"Haz! I didn't know we were calling you Haz!" he cried

"Well you aren't my wife," quipped Harry.

In a similar instant, the 41-year-old sat in with Ellen after welcoming daughter Lilibet Diana.

"He [Archie] loves being a big brother. Everyone tells you, someone told H and I you have one kid as a hobby, two children is parenting."

