Camilla 'suspicious' of Meghan Markle's intentions

Meghan Markle, who is living in the US after quitting royal duties with her husband Prince Harry, never saw eye-to-eye with Camilla, according to a royal biographer.



Camilla was long 'suspicious' of Prince Harry's wife's intentions, a royal biographer, who is currently working on a biography of Meghan, has claimed



'[Camilla] found it hard to believe that Meghan would sacrifice her career and independence to serve silently as a team player devoted to the monarchy,' Tom Bower told The Sun.



The Duchess of Sussex was branded 'that minx' by the Duchess of Cornwall, who thought she was 'a self-seeking troublemaker', royal biographer Tom Bower has claimed.

Camilla acted as a 'comfort' to her husband Prince Charles after Meghan and Harry gave a series of explosive interviews last year. The expert added that the future Queen remained 'tight lipped' about her dislike for the former Suits star.

He added: 'During those inevitably endless, tortured and inconclusive conversations, Camilla is the sort who would refer to Meghan as 'that minx' — the self-seeking trouble- maker whose antics will always end in tears.'



Prince Harry and Meghan's silence over the Queen's declaration about Camilla was 'Meghan’s way of declaring war,' claimed the royal biographer.