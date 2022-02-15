 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Camilla 'suspicious' of Meghan Markle's intentions

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

Camilla suspicious of Meghan Markles intentions

Meghan Markle, who is living in the US after quitting royal duties with her husband Prince Harry, never saw eye-to-eye with Camilla, according to a royal biographer.

Camilla was long 'suspicious' of Prince Harry's wife's intentions, a royal biographer, who is currently working on a biography of Meghan, has claimed

'[Camilla] found it hard to believe that Meghan would sacrifice her career and independence to serve silently as a team player devoted to the monarchy,' Tom Bower told The Sun.

The Duchess of Sussex was branded 'that minx' by the Duchess of Cornwall, who thought she was 'a self-seeking troublemaker', royal biographer Tom Bower has claimed.

Camilla acted as a 'comfort' to her husband Prince Charles after Meghan and Harry gave a series of explosive interviews last year. The expert added that the future Queen remained 'tight lipped' about her dislike for the former Suits star.

He added: 'During those inevitably endless, tortured and inconclusive conversations, Camilla is the sort who would refer to Meghan as 'that minx' — the self-seeking trouble- maker whose antics will always end in tears.'

Prince Harry and Meghan's silence over the Queen's declaration about Camilla was 'Meghan’s way of declaring war,' claimed the royal biographer.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre reach an out-of-court settlement in civil sex case

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre reach an out-of-court settlement in civil sex case
BTS snubbed from Super Bowl LVI 2022 ad spots?

BTS snubbed from Super Bowl LVI 2022 ad spots?
All eyes on Princess Eugenie to fix Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal rift

All eyes on Princess Eugenie to fix Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal rift

Jimmy Kimmel remembers Ivan Reitman: 'Your work will never be forgotten'

Jimmy Kimmel remembers Ivan Reitman: 'Your work will never be forgotten'
BTS singer V tests positive for Covid-19, receives treatment at home

BTS singer V tests positive for Covid-19, receives treatment at home

'Livid' Prince Harry to tell world how he feels about Camilla with new bombshells

'Livid' Prince Harry to tell world how he feels about Camilla with new bombshells
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are ‘open to’ get engaged and married: source

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are ‘open to’ get engaged and married: source
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'close lips' to tease Kanye West as their romantic drama continues

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'close lips' to tease Kanye West as their romantic drama continues
‘West Side Story’ stars Rachel Zegler and Josh Andres Rivera are dating

‘West Side Story’ stars Rachel Zegler and Josh Andres Rivera are dating
Pete Davidson reportedly 'taking the mature route’ amid Kanye West public feud

Pete Davidson reportedly 'taking the mature route’ amid Kanye West public feud
Dr. Dre says taking the knee during Super Bowl was Eminem's own decision

Dr. Dre says taking the knee during Super Bowl was Eminem's own decision
Nicole Kidman sends lots of love to Keith Urban on Valentine’s Day

Nicole Kidman sends lots of love to Keith Urban on Valentine’s Day

Latest

view all