 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'doesn't care' about British public, has 'no intention to return'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

File Footage 


Meghan Markle reportedly has no intention to return to the UK as she “simply doesn’t care” about the British public’s sentiments, according to a royal biographer.

According to Tom Bower, the Duchess of Sussex, who is residing in California with her husband Prince Harry, thinks that Britain is a “lost cause” and does not want to return as her popularity has declined.

The commentator told the Sun: "Meghan's ultimate destination is unclear, but she certainly has the backing to make a bid to star as an American politician.

"In parallel, Britain is a lost cause for the Sussexes. In truth, I suspect Meghan no longer cares whether she is welcome in London. She has no intention of returning."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre reach an out-of-court settlement in civil sex case

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre reach an out-of-court settlement in civil sex case
BTS snubbed from Super Bowl LVI 2022 ad spots?

BTS snubbed from Super Bowl LVI 2022 ad spots?
All eyes on Princess Eugenie to fix Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal rift

All eyes on Princess Eugenie to fix Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal rift

Jimmy Kimmel remembers Ivan Reitman: 'Your work will never be forgotten'

Jimmy Kimmel remembers Ivan Reitman: 'Your work will never be forgotten'
Camilla 'suspicious' of Meghan Markle's intentions

Camilla 'suspicious' of Meghan Markle's intentions
BTS singer V tests positive for Covid-19, receives treatment at home

BTS singer V tests positive for Covid-19, receives treatment at home

'Livid' Prince Harry to tell world how he feels about Camilla with new bombshells

'Livid' Prince Harry to tell world how he feels about Camilla with new bombshells
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are ‘open to’ get engaged and married: source

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are ‘open to’ get engaged and married: source
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'close lips' to tease Kanye West as their romantic drama continues

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'close lips' to tease Kanye West as their romantic drama continues
‘West Side Story’ stars Rachel Zegler and Josh Andres Rivera are dating

‘West Side Story’ stars Rachel Zegler and Josh Andres Rivera are dating
Pete Davidson reportedly 'taking the mature route’ amid Kanye West public feud

Pete Davidson reportedly 'taking the mature route’ amid Kanye West public feud
Dr. Dre says taking the knee during Super Bowl was Eminem's own decision

Dr. Dre says taking the knee during Super Bowl was Eminem's own decision

Latest

view all