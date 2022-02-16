Snoop Dogg thinks he and Eminem are hip-hop's Captain American and Thor

Dr.Dre, Snoop Dogg and Eminem along with other rappers won hearts of millions of people this Sunday when they performed at the Super Bowl half time show.

Their highly anticipated performance is making headlines all over the world.

Snoop Dogg is still basking in the success of the show and is sharing photos and videos related to the event.

The rapper on Tuesday posted a video which featured him and his fellow rappers, who performed at the stage, as Avengers.

The video shows faces of Snoop Dogg and Eminem superimposed on Thor and Captain America respectively.

The video, a part of an Avenger fight scene, accompanied a news headline that read, "Dr.Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick, Lamar, Mary J, Blige and 50 Cent asserted the power of hip-hop's oldies generation on pop music's most-watched stage.



