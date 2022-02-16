 
Wednesday Feb 16 2022
Los Angeles Rams share Prince Harry's photo after Super Bowl victory

Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

Los Angeles Rams share Prince Harrys photo after Super Bowl victory

Prince Harry on Sunday attended the Super Bowl with his cousin Princess Eugenie — and met a couple of celebrities during the outing.

The Duke of Sussex also visited the Los Angeles Rams locker room following the team's big win.

The Rams shared photos of Prince Harry checking out the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the locker room after the team's victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Prince Harry moved to California with his and children in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties.

At Saturday's game, the Duke was not accompanied by his wife and two children. 

