Bob Saget's family files suit to prevent star’s death records release

Bob Saget’s family filed a lawsuit on Tuesday to stop the release of records related to his death because of privacy concerns.

The family of 'Full House' actor does not want to disclose the records because of their graphic nature. The lawsuit says, "In the process of these investigations, Defendants created records which include photographs, video recordings, audio recordings, statutorily protected autopsy information, and all other statutorily protected information.”

"Upon information and belief, some of these Records graphically depict Mr. Saget, his likeness or features, or parts of him, and were made by Defendants during Defendants' investigations,” the lawsuit continues.

An attorney representing the late comedian’s family told media, "In order to protect the Saget family’s privacy, today on their behalf, I filed for an injunction to prevent the disclosure of any photographs or videos of Mr. Saget made by the authorities during their investigation."

"The facts of the investigation should be made public, but these materials should remain private out of respect for the dignity of Mr. Saget and his family," he added.

The statement further goes, "It’s very simple — from a human and legal standpoint — the Saget family’s privacy rights outweigh any public interest in disclosure of this sensitive information."