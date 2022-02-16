 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears’ former penthouse goes on sale for THIS stunning amount

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

A luxe New York City penthouse, formerly owned by Britney Spears at the height of her fame, is one sale
A luxe New York City penthouse, formerly owned by Britney Spears at the height of her fame, is one sale

A luxe New York City penthouse, formerly owned by Britney Spears at the height of her fame, is one sale for a whopping amount of $7million!

According to People magazine, the four-bedroom Manhattan property, aptly touted as the ‘Celebrity Penthouse in the Sky’, has been listed on the market by Ian Slater of Compass for a total of $6,995,000.

The penthouse was reportedly owned by Spears for a total of four years in the early aughts, and the Toxic hitmaker connected two units to get herself a sprawling 3,787-square-foot area to work with.

Britney Spears’ former penthouse goes on sale for THIS stunning amount

A press release shared with People also states that the condo was first owned by pop legend Cher in the 1980s, and later sold to Russell Simmons. Keith Richards then owned the penthouse for a while before it came to Spears.

The condo includes luxury features like elevator entrances to each of its four levels, an open floor plan with 12-foot ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, a chef’s kitchen, a 400-square-foot terrace with views of the NYC skyline, generous closet space, a game room, etc.

Spears sold another of her homes earlier in February 2021.

More From Entertainment:

Nickelodeon announces ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’ spinoff films

Nickelodeon announces ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’ spinoff films

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre settled assault lawsuit for THIS whopping amount

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre settled assault lawsuit for THIS whopping amount
Khloe Kardashian’s ex-Lamar Odom vows to ‘try damndest’ to win her back

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-Lamar Odom vows to ‘try damndest’ to win her back
Prince Andrew 'donation' dubbed 'bloody money' to block truth about sex scandal

Prince Andrew 'donation' dubbed 'bloody money' to block truth about sex scandal
Prince Andrew should lose 'Duke of York' title, demands York city

Prince Andrew should lose 'Duke of York' title, demands York city
Gigi Hadid dazzles in casual outfit at Michael Kors Show

Gigi Hadid dazzles in casual outfit at Michael Kors Show
Disney World set to allow vaccinated visitors to ditch masks indoors

Disney World set to allow vaccinated visitors to ditch masks indoors
US Olympian Simone Biles gets engaged on Valentine’s Day

US Olympian Simone Biles gets engaged on Valentine’s Day
Kanye West clearly going through something that supersedes logic, says Bethenny Frankel

Kanye West clearly going through something that supersedes logic, says Bethenny Frankel
Wendy Williams battles Wells Fargo mental sanity suit with ex-husband’s legal counsel

Wendy Williams battles Wells Fargo mental sanity suit with ex-husband’s legal counsel
Kim Kardashian's fans await her response to Kanye West latest post

Kim Kardashian's fans await her response to Kanye West latest post

Latest

view all