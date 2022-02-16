Prince Andrew 'donation' dubbed 'bloody money' to block truth about sex scandal

FileFootage

Prince Andrew settled his sexual assault civil lawsuit out of court with Virginia Giuffre Tuesday and extended donation for her charity in support of women who have been victims to sexual abuse.

While this move is a total U-turn from what Andrew's legal team initially presented in his argument against Ms Giuffre, former Chief prosecutor Nazir Afzal also highlights affects of his actions over sexual assault victims in general.

"Victims have been so badly affected by the language his legal team has been using I cannot think any of them will want to be in the same room as him.



Mr Afzal, who is also a patron of nine charities, offers the Duke of York a tour to see how victims lose confidence when targeted back. I’m patron of nine charities working with victims of sex offending.

"I’m happy to offer him the opportunity to meet victims, in confidence, to understand their suffering and how victim-blaming of the type he indulged in will have affected them," he said.

Mr Afzal went on to add how victims are rarely heard and given voice to put forward their concerns.

"We have a 1% prosecution rate of rape and sexual offences in this country. It is always a struggle for victims to be heard, it takes enormous courage for them to stand up, and when someone publicly attacks a victim it damages confidence in the justice system. It will have discouraged victims from coming forward," he added.

"When victims suffer the trauma of sexual abuse, they are often inconsistent, maybe incoherent, because they don’t want to remember what happened to them. Andrew and his team used phrases like “false memory”, and there was his denial the photograph existed. These kind of things means victims begin to question themselves even more," he explained.

Speaking of Prince Andrew's 'donation' for Virginia Giuffre's charities, Mr Afzal claims the action is taken to brush bigger truth under the carpet.

"I do not accept Andrew is making a “donation”. He had no choice. It is, in effect, blood money – the only way he was going to prevent having more of his dirty linen aired in public."

