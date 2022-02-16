Princess Diana traveled with fridge full of blood as she feared for life

Princess Diana was said to have carried a small fridge of her blood as she feared for her life.

The late princess feared of being "under the threat of physical danger" which is why she would keep spare supplies of blood with her security team in the event she were ever attacked.

As per former private secretary Patrick Jephson, any time Diana traveled overseas, a small fridge would accompany them in their travels.

“Particularly when we were abroad or in the developing world, we would carry a little refrigerator full of spare supplies of Diana’s blood," he said.

“That sure took the glamour out of it. Each of us were tested so the doctors knew which of us could give her blood if she needed it.”

He added that the princess would be in danger from time to time and would get a “sharp reminder” of the threat.

“Diana was quite often under the threat of physical danger.

“A part of the job that was easy to forget and then you’d get a sharp reminder.”