 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana traveled with fridge full of blood as she feared for life

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

Princess Diana traveled with fridge full of blood as she feared for life

Princess Diana was said to have carried a small fridge of her blood as she feared for her life.

The late princess feared of being "under the threat of physical danger" which is why she would keep spare supplies of blood with her security team in the event she were ever attacked.

As per former private secretary Patrick Jephson, any time Diana traveled overseas, a small fridge would accompany them in their travels.

“Particularly when we were abroad or in the developing world, we would carry a little refrigerator full of spare supplies of Diana’s blood," he said. 

“That sure took the glamour out of it. Each of us were tested so the doctors knew which of us could give her blood if she needed it.”

He added that the princess would be in danger from time to time and would get a “sharp reminder” of the threat.

“Diana was quite often under the threat of physical danger.

“A part of the job that was easy to forget and then you’d get a sharp reminder.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen makes first in-person appearance since Prince Andrew's settlement

Queen makes first in-person appearance since Prince Andrew's settlement
Met Gala 2022 exhibit set to highlight top Hollywood directors

Met Gala 2022 exhibit set to highlight top Hollywood directors

Prince Harry’s video rocking baby Archie on balcony leaked: Watch

Prince Harry’s video rocking baby Archie on balcony leaked: Watch
Prince Andrew’s settlement in lawsuit ‘means U-turn’: report

Prince Andrew’s settlement in lawsuit ‘means U-turn’: report
Zoe Kravitz was ‘really excited’ to explore Selina Kyle's back story in 'The Batman'

Zoe Kravitz was ‘really excited’ to explore Selina Kyle's back story in 'The Batman'
Prince Charles' charity under investigation over 'cash for honours': Met Police

Prince Charles' charity under investigation over 'cash for honours': Met Police
Robert Pattinson drops plans, conditions for adding Robin in future

Robert Pattinson drops plans, conditions for adding Robin in future
Justin and Hailey Bieber go separate after spending Valentine's Day and Super Bowl Sunday together

Justin and Hailey Bieber go separate after spending Valentine's Day and Super Bowl Sunday together
John Krasinski’s 'A Quiet Place III' set to release in 2025

John Krasinski’s 'A Quiet Place III' set to release in 2025
Experts unearth the real reason behind Prince Andrew’s hasty settlement

Experts unearth the real reason behind Prince Andrew’s hasty settlement
Queen, Prince Charles put 'intense pressure' on Prince Andrew to settle case

Queen, Prince Charles put 'intense pressure' on Prince Andrew to settle case
Queen Elizabeth forced Prince Andrew into settlement before Jubilee celebrations?

Queen Elizabeth forced Prince Andrew into settlement before Jubilee celebrations?

Latest

view all