 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Supermodel Linda Evangelista shares first photos after cosmetic procedure left her ‘disfigured’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

Linda Evangelista is ready to talk about a nightmare cosmetic procedure left her ‘brutally disfigured’
Linda Evangelista is ready to talk about a nightmare cosmetic procedure left her ‘brutally disfigured’

Former supermodel Linda Evangelista is ready to show and talk about her body after a nightmare cosmetic procedure left her ‘brutally disfigured’ five years ago.

Talking to People magazine for their latest cover story, Evangelista opened up about undergoing an FDA-approved, fat-freezing procedure named ‘CoolSculpting’, in 2015.

Promoted as a non-invasive alternative to liposuction, CoolSculpting instead left Evangelista ‘permanently deformed’ and ‘brutally disfigured’ after she had seven sessions of it at a dermatologist’s office from August 2015 to February 2016.

"I loved being up on the catwalk. Now I dread running into someone I know. I can't live like this anymore, in hiding and shame. I just couldn't live in this pain any longer. I'm willing to finally speak,” Evangelista told People.

The supermodel shared that she noticed ‘bulges’ at all the places that she wanted to shrink within three months of the treatment sessions. The bulges then hardened and eventually turned numb.

“I tried to fix it myself, thinking I was doing something wrong. I got to where I wasn't eating at all. I thought I was losing my mind,” she shared.

She then went to her doctor in June 2016 and was diagnosed with Paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH).

“I was like, 'What the hell is that?' And he told me no amount of dieting, and no amount of exercise was ever going to fix it,” said Evangelista.

PAH affects less than 1% of those that undergo CoolSculpting, reported People. The cover story marks the first time that Evangelista has been photographed in the last five years.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle uses THIS signal to control Prince Harry in public

Meghan Markle uses THIS signal to control Prince Harry in public
Johnny Depp ‘on verge of new life’ as he accepts Gold Medal in Serbia

Johnny Depp ‘on verge of new life’ as he accepts Gold Medal in Serbia
Piers Morgan says 'outrageous if Queen had to contribute towards silencing Andrew's accuser'

Piers Morgan says 'outrageous if Queen had to contribute towards silencing Andrew's accuser'
Queen makes first in-person appearance since Prince Andrew's settlement

Queen makes first in-person appearance since Prince Andrew's settlement
Met Gala 2022 exhibit set to highlight top Hollywood directors

Met Gala 2022 exhibit set to highlight top Hollywood directors

Kris Jenner holds Valentine's Day party for friends

Kris Jenner holds Valentine's Day party for friends
Prince Harry’s video rocking baby Archie on balcony leaked: Watch

Prince Harry’s video rocking baby Archie on balcony leaked: Watch
Princess Diana traveled with fridge full of blood as she feared for life

Princess Diana traveled with fridge full of blood as she feared for life
Prince Andrew’s settlement in lawsuit ‘means U-turn’: report

Prince Andrew’s settlement in lawsuit ‘means U-turn’: report
Zoe Kravitz was ‘really excited’ to explore Selina Kyle's back story in 'The Batman'

Zoe Kravitz was ‘really excited’ to explore Selina Kyle's back story in 'The Batman'
Prince Charles' reputation at risk as Met police launches investigation into notorious allegations

Prince Charles' reputation at risk as Met police launches investigation into notorious allegations
Robert Pattinson drops plans, conditions for adding Robin in future

Robert Pattinson drops plans, conditions for adding Robin in future

Latest

view all