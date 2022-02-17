Why Meghan Markle chose not to attend Super Bowl with Harry and Eugenie?

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, the daughters of Prince Andrew, are two of the very few members of the Royal Family still on friendly terms with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



Prince Harry on Sunday joined his cousin Princess Eugenie to see the Super Bowl, leaving his wife and children at home.

In a report published mailplus after the Super Bowl, it claimed that Andrew's daughter could prove useful intermediaries in the tumultuous months and years ahead.



Commenting on the absence of the Duchess of Sussex from the stadium, British TV presenter Richard Eden said, "With the benefit of hindsight, it's interesting that Meghan chose not to attend the Superbowl with Eugenie just days before Prince Andrew's settlement was announced."



He was referring to an out of court financial settlement between Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre.



