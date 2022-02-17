 
Thursday Feb 17 2022
Britney Spears shares letter sent to her by US Congress

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

Britney Spears shares letter sent to her by US Congress

Britney Spears on Wednesday shared a letter she received from the US Congress to offer help in her legal battle over conservatorship .

Taking to Instagram she posted the latter dated December 1, 2021 and wrote, "I received this letter months ago … An invitation to share my story … I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now … Number 1 - I’m grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED."

She added, "Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life !!! In a world  where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy."

The singer added, "Again, I’m not here to be a victim although I’m the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all … I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave."

