Britney Spears shares letter sent to her by US Congress

Britney Spears on Wednesday shared a letter she received from the US Congress to offer help in her legal battle over conservatorship .

Taking to Instagram she posted the latter dated December 1, 2021 and wrote, "I received this letter months ago … An invitation to share my story … I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now … Number 1 - I’m grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED."

She added, "Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life !!! In a world where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy."

The singer added, "Again, I’m not here to be a victim although I’m the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all … I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave."

Check out her Instagram post below:



