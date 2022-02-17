 
'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev wants own dating show to cash in fame

'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev has eyes on Hollywood!

The 31-year-old, who became an overnight household name after the Netflix documentary, is now planning to cash in his skills to launch a new dating show.

The dating app conman has reportedly met with LA-based manager Gina Rodriguez and has officially become her client, says TMZ.

The duo have “a bunch of plans to parlay Leviev’s new Netflix fame into profit and an entertainment career.”

Leviev's dating show would have “women competing for his love.” He is also in talks for a podcast where he shares his dating “dos and dont’s.”

After the documentary, Leviev was banned from all dating apps. He later also deleted his Instagram account.

