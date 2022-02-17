 
Thursday Feb 17 2022
HAHiba Anjum

Britney Spears gushes over 'brand new love': 'He's from Maui!'

HAHiba Anjum

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

Britney Spears takes to social media with a heartwarming update of the newest edition to her family, who she brought back from Maui.

The singer issued the update on Instagram and even added a caption that gave fans a sneak peek into the new puppy’s personality.

The caption started with an admission of love and reads, “Geez .... can you have two loves of your lives because he comes in second !!!! I'm introducing the new edition to my family ... his name is Sawyer and he's a white Australian shepherd with blue eyes !!!!! I found him in Maui like a dream and took him home with me immediately."

Britney also tugged at heartstrings when she admitted, “It's funny ... he doesn't talk back but it's like he understands what I'm saying !!!! I can talk to him for 30 min about potty training and rewarding him when he goes potty on the pad !!!! I think he understands me especially with those eyes ... he makes my heart melt ... he needs me and I like that !!!!!"

Before concluding she also added, “Here's me dancing with my baby and he definitely has me FEELING LOVE ... That's what I'm dancing to !!!! Anyways have a good night and God bless !!!!! Psss if you look close you can see Sawyer at my foot for one split second shot”.

