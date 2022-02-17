 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles forced to cancel royal trip as UK braces for strong storm

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

Prince Charles was forced to cancel a visit to Newport and Swansea on Friday due to Storm Eunice
Prince Charles was forced to cancel a visit to Newport and Swansea on Friday due to Storm Eunice

Britain’s Prince Charles was forced to cancel a royal visit to Newport and Swansea scheduled for Friday, February 18, following strong weather warnings about the impending storm named Eunice.

The news of cancellation was shared online on behalf of the Prince of Wales by Clarence House in a statement that said, “Following official guidance, The Prince of Wales’s visit to Newport and Swansea on Friday 18 February will not go ahead due to the dangers posed by Storm Eunice.”

“In the interests of public safety, these engagements will be postponed with a view to rescheduling at a future date,” the statement further read.

Britain's meteorological service on Thursday, February 17, issued a rare "red weather" warning, with Storm Eunice packing wind gusts of 160kmh and set to cause "danger to life", reported AFP.

The storm is currently barrelling its way across the Atlantic, and is expected to cause "significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds" when it makes landfall on Friday, the Met Office said.

More From Entertainment:

Queen holds virtual diplomatic audiences at Windsor Castle as she 'can’t move'

Queen holds virtual diplomatic audiences at Windsor Castle as she 'can’t move'

Amazon’s ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ to end after season five

Amazon’s ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ to end after season five
Universal Music partners with NFT platform Curio to develop collectibles

Universal Music partners with NFT platform Curio to develop collectibles
Spanish-Italian drama ‘Alcarràs’ wins top prize at Berlin Film Festival

Spanish-Italian drama ‘Alcarràs’ wins top prize at Berlin Film Festival
‘Pose’ star MJ Rodriguez to receive GLAAD Media Awards honour

‘Pose’ star MJ Rodriguez to receive GLAAD Media Awards honour
Queen Elizabeth jokes she ‘can’t move’ during royal engagement

Queen Elizabeth jokes she ‘can’t move’ during royal engagement

Meghan Markle's pal says Prince Andrew 'taking no responsibility' amid settlement

Meghan Markle's pal says Prince Andrew 'taking no responsibility' amid settlement

Ariana Grande shares rare, loved-up photos with husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande shares rare, loved-up photos with husband Dalton Gomez
Carol McGiffin and Denise Welch lose cool during live show over Prince Andrew’s settlement

Carol McGiffin and Denise Welch lose cool during live show over Prince Andrew’s settlement
Britney Spears invited to speak to US Congress about her conservatorship

Britney Spears invited to speak to US Congress about her conservatorship
Singer Trey Songz accused of rape again in massive $20 million lawsuit

Singer Trey Songz accused of rape again in massive $20 million lawsuit

Prince Charles may include Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in coronation

Prince Charles may include Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in coronation

Latest

view all