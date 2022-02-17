Prince Charles forced to cancel royal trip as UK braces for strong storm

Prince Charles was forced to cancel a visit to Newport and Swansea on Friday due to Storm Eunice

Britain’s Prince Charles was forced to cancel a royal visit to Newport and Swansea scheduled for Friday, February 18, following strong weather warnings about the impending storm named Eunice.

The news of cancellation was shared online on behalf of the Prince of Wales by Clarence House in a statement that said, “Following official guidance, The Prince of Wales’s visit to Newport and Swansea on Friday 18 February will not go ahead due to the dangers posed by Storm Eunice.”

“In the interests of public safety, these engagements will be postponed with a view to rescheduling at a future date,” the statement further read.

Britain's meteorological service on Thursday, February 17, issued a rare "red weather" warning, with Storm Eunice packing wind gusts of 160kmh and set to cause "danger to life", reported AFP.

The storm is currently barrelling its way across the Atlantic, and is expected to cause "significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds" when it makes landfall on Friday, the Met Office said.