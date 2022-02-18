 
entertainment
Friday Feb 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Documentary series 'The Murdochs: Empire of Influence' will premiere on CNN+

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 18, 2022

Documentary series The Murdochs: Empire of Influence will premiere on CNN+

A new documentary series, "The Murdochs: Empire of Influence," will premiere on CNN+ when the streaming subscription service launches in the spring, the company said on Thursday.

The series is based on Jonathan Mahler and Jim Rutenberg's New York Times Magazine article "How Rupert Murdoch's Empire of Influence Remade the World," which examined the legacy of media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

The six-part series will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the rise of the media tycoon, his influence around the globe, and the intense succession battle between his children over who would inherit control of his media empire, CNN said in a statement.

Most of Murdoch's 21st Century Fox entertainment assets were sold in 2019 to the Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), though Murdoch retains control over Fox News parent Fox Corp (FOXA.O) and News Corp (NWSA.O), owner of the Wall Street Journal.

CNN is a unit of AT&T's (T.N) WarnerMedia, whose HBO network distributes the acclaimed drama, "Succession," which is inspired by the Murdoch family.

Executive producers for "The Murdochs: Empire of Influence" are Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, and Erica Sashin for Left/Right; Sam Dolnick and Kathleen Lingo for The New York Times; and Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Series...Reuters

More From Entertainment:

Throwback video shows Queen running anxiously after Prince William to protect him

Throwback video shows Queen running anxiously after Prince William to protect him
Kanye West says Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga campaign is bitter sweet for him

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga campaign is bitter sweet for him
Bella Hadid calls out India for banning hijab

Bella Hadid calls out India for banning hijab
Queen Elizabeth's nephew pictured with two women on Valentine's Day

Queen Elizabeth's nephew pictured with two women on Valentine's Day
Charles and Andrew's folly gifted anti-monarchists massive propaganda coup: Daily Mail

Charles and Andrew's folly gifted anti-monarchists massive propaganda coup: Daily Mail
Labour MP opposes govt's decision to spend £12 million on book about Queen Elizabeth

Labour MP opposes govt's decision to spend £12 million on book about Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry and Meghan's fans react after animated series 'attacking' the Sussexes axed

Prince Harry and Meghan's fans react after animated series 'attacking' the Sussexes axed
Queen holds virtual diplomatic audiences at Windsor Castle as she 'can’t move much'

Queen holds virtual diplomatic audiences at Windsor Castle as she 'can’t move much'

Amazon’s ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ to end after season five

Amazon’s ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ to end after season five
Universal Music partners with NFT platform Curio to develop collectibles

Universal Music partners with NFT platform Curio to develop collectibles
Spanish-Italian drama ‘Alcarràs’ wins top prize at Berlin Film Festival

Spanish-Italian drama ‘Alcarràs’ wins top prize at Berlin Film Festival
‘Pose’ star MJ Rodriguez to receive GLAAD Media Awards honour

‘Pose’ star MJ Rodriguez to receive GLAAD Media Awards honour

Latest

view all