 
entertainment
Friday Feb 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West schools Pete Davidson for making jokes on his 'mental health'

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 18, 2022

Kanye West schools Pete Davidson for making jokes on his mental health
Kanye West schools Pete Davidson for making jokes on his 'mental health'

Kanye West is taking a jibe at Pete Davidson by dragging out an old SNL skit where the funnyman is seen mocking the rapper.

In the shared photo, Kim Kardashian's boyfriend was spotted wearing a red cap that read “MAKE KANYE 2006 AGAIN” 

“HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?” he captioned in a Thursday post. His photo has since been deleted by West. 

Kanye West schools Pete Davidson for making jokes on his mental health

In another video shared by the 44-year-old, Davidson is spotted making 'insensitive' jokes about Kanye.

“Kanye, I know you’re like, ‘Yo, this is the real me, I’m off the meds’ — take ’em. I’m on ’em, it’s great,” said the comedian.

West captioned the video: “This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him This is not harassment This is payback.”

More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner says having Wolf is like Stormi being born again: 'Amazing'

Kris Jenner says having Wolf is like Stormi being born again: 'Amazing'
Tom Holland 'fired' as bartender after manager found out celebrity status

Tom Holland 'fired' as bartender after manager found out celebrity status
'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev offers you special birthday message for 'only' £148

'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev offers you special birthday message for 'only' £148
Kris Jenner has hopes on Kendall Jenner to give her 12th grandchild

Kris Jenner has hopes on Kendall Jenner to give her 12th grandchild
Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for selling jointly-owned French vineyard

Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for selling jointly-owned French vineyard

Documentary series 'The Murdochs: Empire of Influence' will premiere on CNN+

Documentary series 'The Murdochs: Empire of Influence' will premiere on CNN+

Throwback video shows Queen running anxiously after Prince William to protect him

Throwback video shows Queen running anxiously after Prince William to protect him
Kanye West says Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga campaign is bitter sweet for him

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga campaign is bitter sweet for him
Bella Hadid calls out India for banning hijab

Bella Hadid calls out India for banning hijab
Queen Elizabeth's nephew pictured with two women on Valentine's Day

Queen Elizabeth's nephew pictured with two women on Valentine's Day
Charles and Andrew's folly gifted anti-monarchists massive propaganda coup: Daily Mail

Charles and Andrew's folly gifted anti-monarchists massive propaganda coup: Daily Mail
Labour MP opposes govt's decision to spend £12 million on book about Queen Elizabeth

Labour MP opposes govt's decision to spend £12 million on book about Queen Elizabeth

Latest

view all