Kanye West schools Pete Davidson for making jokes on his 'mental health'

Kanye West is taking a jibe at Pete Davidson by dragging out an old SNL skit where the funnyman is seen mocking the rapper.

In the shared photo, Kim Kardashian's boyfriend was spotted wearing a red cap that read “MAKE KANYE 2006 AGAIN”



“HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?” he captioned in a Thursday post. His photo has since been deleted by West.

In another video shared by the 44-year-old, Davidson is spotted making 'insensitive' jokes about Kanye.

“Kanye, I know you’re like, ‘Yo, this is the real me, I’m off the meds’ — take ’em. I’m on ’em, it’s great,” said the comedian.



West captioned the video: “This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him This is not harassment This is payback.”

