Kris Jenner has hopes on Kendall Jenner to give her 12th grandchild

Kris Jenner is hoping to be a grandmother once again as she expect daughter Kendall to give birth.

Speaking to Ellen ahead of the release of the Kardashians Hulu Show, Kris expressed her wish to see Kendall's baby after host asked her whom amongst her daughters would have a child next. Kendall is currently dating NBA player Devin Booker.

"Well, I think it would be nice if it was Kendall, right? She's the only one who hasn't had a baby," she says. "I think she would eventually love to have a baby."

Kendall's younger sister Kylie welcomed second baby, son Wolf earlier this month.

Kris is also grandmother to Psalm, 2, True, 3, Chicago, 4, Stormi 4, Dream, 5, Saint, 6, Reign, 7, North, 8, Penelope, 9, and Mason, 12.