 
entertainment
Friday Feb 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Kris Jenner has hopes on Kendall Jenner to give her 12th grandchild

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 18, 2022

Kris Jenner has hopes on Kendall Jenner to give her 12th grandchild
Kris Jenner has hopes on Kendall Jenner to give her 12th grandchild

Kris Jenner is hoping to be a grandmother once again as she expect daughter Kendall to give birth.

Speaking to Ellen ahead of the release of the Kardashians Hulu Show, Kris expressed her wish to see Kendall's baby after host asked her whom amongst her daughters would have a child next. Kendall is currently dating NBA player Devin Booker.

"Well, I think it would be nice if it was Kendall, right? She's the only one who hasn't had a baby," she says. "I think she would eventually love to have a baby."

Kendall's younger sister Kylie welcomed second baby, son Wolf earlier this month.

Kris is also grandmother to Psalm, 2, True, 3, Chicago, 4, Stormi 4, Dream, 5, Saint, 6, Reign, 7, North, 8, Penelope, 9, and Mason, 12.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West schools Pete Davidson for making jokes on his 'mental health'

Kanye West schools Pete Davidson for making jokes on his 'mental health'
Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for selling jointly-owned French vineyard

Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for selling jointly-owned French vineyard

Documentary series 'The Murdochs: Empire of Influence' will premiere on CNN+

Documentary series 'The Murdochs: Empire of Influence' will premiere on CNN+

Throwback video shows Queen running anxiously after Prince William to protect him

Throwback video shows Queen running anxiously after Prince William to protect him
Kanye West says Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga campaign is bitter sweet for him

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga campaign is bitter sweet for him
Bella Hadid calls out India for banning hijab

Bella Hadid calls out India for banning hijab
Queen Elizabeth's nephew pictured with two women on Valentine's Day

Queen Elizabeth's nephew pictured with two women on Valentine's Day
Charles and Andrew's folly gifted anti-monarchists massive propaganda coup: Daily Mail

Charles and Andrew's folly gifted anti-monarchists massive propaganda coup: Daily Mail
Labour MP opposes govt's decision to spend £12 million on book about Queen Elizabeth

Labour MP opposes govt's decision to spend £12 million on book about Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry and Meghan's fans react after animated series 'attacking' the Sussexes axed

Prince Harry and Meghan's fans react after animated series 'attacking' the Sussexes axed
Queen holds virtual diplomatic audiences at Windsor Castle as she 'can’t move much'

Queen holds virtual diplomatic audiences at Windsor Castle as she 'can’t move much'

Amazon’s ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ to end after season five

Amazon’s ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ to end after season five

Latest

view all