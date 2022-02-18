 
Kristen Stewart says she constantly questioned where was Princess Diana's 'homie'

Kristen Stewart found it difficult to accept Princess Diana’s loneliness as constantly tried to look for her friend while helming her character in 2021 film Spencer.

In her recent interview with Vanity Fair for its 2022 Hollywood issue, the Twilight star reflected on her months of training before she got in Diana’s shoes for the film.

“One of the remarkable things is that she was so friendless,” said Stewart. “I’m constantly going, ‘Where was your (expletive) homie?’ ”

The 31-year-old actor also expressed that she tried so hard to ‘throw up’ to depicts Diana’s battle with bulimia in the movie.

“I wanted to make sure that was not glossed over,” she recalled.

“I couldn’t throw up on this movie, even when I really should have. I felt like absolute (expletive) and I could not get it up, and I know it was because my body was just like…the idea of that was so untouchable,” Stewart said. 

