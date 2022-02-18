Kensington Palace to exhibit rare fan photos of the royals. See them here!

Here are some rare fan photos of the British royals shortlisted for an exhibition at the Kensington Palace

Britain’s royal family has created a collection of amateur photographs taken by fans over the years for a special Royal Exhibit, titled Life Through a Royal Lens, at the Kensington Palace for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee year.

The photos were sent in by fans and royal enthusiasts in response to the Palace’s appeal to collect amateur photographs of the royal family taken over the years to create a special exhibit which is now ready.

See all the shortlisted photographs, as compiled by People magazine, below:

Photo: LIFE THROUGH A ROYAL LENS/HISTORIC ROYAL PALACES

Elizabeth from Los Angeles snapped this photo of the Queen and late Prince Philip in 1980 at the Badminton Horse Trials. She says she ended up at the trials courtesy of a couple who picked her up while she was hitchhiking in Bath.



Photo: LIFE THROUGH A ROYAL LENS/HISTORIC ROYAL PALACES

This photo from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 wedding from taken by Jonathan from Hastings, who was in the crowd watching as the newly-wed couple appeared on the Palace balcony.

Photo: LIFE THROUGH A ROYAL LENS/HISTORIC ROYAL PALACES

The stunning image of Princess Diana was taken in 1993 by George from Kensington during a visit to the West London Methodist Mission in Marylebone.

Photo: LIFE THROUGH A ROYAL LENS/HISTORIC ROYAL PALACES

This particularly serendipitous photo of Queen Elizabeth was taken by Mike from Maidenhead in March 2008 as the monarch made her way to see the French President.

Photo: LIFE THROUGH A ROYAL LENS/HISTORIC ROYAL PALACES

This 1957 photo by Denis from Lichfield shows the Queen and her late husband Philip in happier times.