Friday Feb 18 2022
Catwoman Zoë Kravitz set to make ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut

Friday Feb 18, 2022

Zoë Kravitz, Catwoman in The Batman, is all set to make her Saturday Night Live debut in March
Zoë Kravitz, who will be seen as Selina Kyle (a.k.a. Catwoman) in The Batman, is all set to make her Saturday Night Live debut in March alongside actor Oscar Isaac, reported Variety.

SNL on Thursday took to their social to share that both Kravitz and Isaac will be appearing as hosts on the comedy show next month, with Isaac leading an appearance scheduled for March 5 and Kravitz on March 12.


Kravitz’s March 12 appearance will also feature Rosalia’s first performance on the show as a musical guest.

Kravitz and Isaac’s turns on SNL come as the two promote their latest roles; Kravitz stars in HBO Max’s Kimi which premiered last week and will be seen as Catwoman in the upcoming film The Batman, while Isaac will be seen in Marvel’s Moon Knight debuting March 30 on Disney+.

