Tom Holland does not have house with Zendaya in London: 'Completely false'

Tom Holland is responding to rumours about him moving in with Zendaya in England.

Speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the 25-year-old actor revealed how he has been called multiple times by his friends and family to ask if he has bought a house with the Euphoria star in South London.

"I've had so many people call me up, because apparently, I bought a new house in South London? Which is completely false!" Holland told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. "I didn't buy a new house. I'm like, 'Wow, what a surprise, I wonder when I'll get the keys.' "



"So, where did that come from? Was there any inkling of truth to that?" asked Seacrest. "Did you walk by a house? Did you go to someone's house? Were you invited over?"

"I don't know!" Holland replied, leaving the hosts in splits.

Earlier, it was reported that Holland and girlfriend Zendaya are taking their relationship to a new level as they buy a house in London. Reports also suggested that Holland's new house was nearer to his parents'.