Saturday Feb 19 2022
Kim Kardashian says her matching cars are 'prized posessions' in $32M LA home

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Kim Kardashian says her matching cars are 'prized posessions' in $32M LA home

Kim Kardashian is making her admirers step insider her $23M home in Los Angeles, California.

During a recent interview with Vogue, the 44-year-old gave fans a glimpse of her 'minimalistic' living room and some of her most prized possessions in the mansion. 

“Everything in my house is really minimal,” Kardashian stated at the beginning of her home tour. “I find there’s so much chaos out in the world that when I come home I want it to be really quiet and I want everything to feel calming.”

After giving cameras a tour of her organic garden and basketball court, Kim turned to her three most favourite cars, that she made sure to match with her house interior.

"I'll show you guys one of my prized possessions," she began." I've always been a car girl. I love cars. I wanted something different. I wanted all my cars to blend in, house is grey and I really wanted them to match the house. So I did all my cars grey, instead of the typicall matte and silver that I used to do."

"I put out my three faves! My Lamborghini Urus which has a kit in front of it. And my Rolls Royce is great also. It's a ghost and has the cutest little crystal lady and I think that's just so unique," she added.

"My favourite baby ever,ever,ever is my Maybach Sedan. I love everything about it," declared Kim before seeing off her fans as she left for work.

