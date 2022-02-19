Chrissy Teigen hints on surrogacy journey after losing baby Jack

Chrissy Teigen and her singer husband John Legend are seemingly ready to welcome a third child via surrogacy.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, the mother-of-two shared a photo from a medical facility, capturing needles and capsules laid on a table. Reports suggest that the couple apparently trying for a surrogate to carry their baby.

She wrote over the image, 'Here we go again.'



In 2021, Teigen revealed that she cannot have a natural pregnancy after losing son in 2020.

Chrissy and her husband John Legend had already started calling their baby boy 'Jack,' 20 weeks after she found out about her pregnancy.