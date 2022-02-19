Chrissy Teigen hints on surrogacy journey after losing baby Jack

 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 19 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Chrissy Teigen and her singer husband John Legend are seemingly ready to welcome a third child via surrogacy.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, the mother-of-two shared a photo from a medical facility, capturing needles and capsules laid on a table. Reports suggest that the couple apparently trying for a surrogate to carry their baby. 

She wrote over the image, 'Here we go again.'

In 2021, Teigen revealed that she cannot have a natural pregnancy after losing son in 2020. 

Chrissy and her husband John Legend had already started calling their baby boy 'Jack,' 20 weeks after she found out about her pregnancy.

