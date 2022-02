Pakistan's singing icon Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan tested positive for coronavirus in Dubai hours after testing negative in Pakistan.



It is reported that few hours prior to leaving Pakistan, the global singing sensation had tested negative.

The 47-year-old music legend was in shock to see the report, saying it's surpising how it happened within hours.

Fateh Ali Khan, who is currently in Dubai, will be quarantining for the next 10 days.