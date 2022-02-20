 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Virginia Giuffre reacts to suicide of Jean-Luc Brunel who spent time at Epstein’s home with Andrew

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre who recently reached an out-of-court settlement with Prince Andrew after filing a sex assault law suit against him on Saturday reacted to the the suicide of model agency boss Jean-Luc Brunel, who was being held on suspicion of supplying underage girls to Jeffrey Epstein.

Taking to Twitter she wrote, "The suicide of Jean-Luc Brunel, who abused me and countless girls and young women, ends another chapter."

She added, "I’m disappointed that I wasn’t able to face him in a final trial to hold him accountable, but gratified that I was able to testify in person last year to keep him in prison."

According to royal expert Omid Scobie, French authorities had reportedly wanted to speak with Prince Andrew as a witness because both spent time at Epstein’s Paris home.


