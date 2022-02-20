Kanye West admits ‘beef list’ is ‘twice as long as this’: ‘Come on guys’

Kanye West hilariously admits his real list of beefs with other stars and Hollywood icons is far ‘bigger’ than the one that’s been drilled down.

He shared his personal thoughts by sharing a screenshot of the entire post, and added a caption that reads, “Come on guys… This list is twice as long You gotta put Apple Spotify Vivendi Universal Lucien Grange Tik Tok Black History Month Obama”.

“The whole cast of SNL Hillary Clinton the Devil himself Corey Gamble Bezos Charlamagne Disney Librals and of course Skete and any and all corny shit in general”.

Before concluding, he also dropped a cryptic shoutout to the true meaning of the nickname he’s been branding Pete Davidson with, for weeks now.



The rest of the caption read, “Can somebody from Chicago let these people know what Skete meant when we was growing up It’s up for everybody!!!!! Wow. Being rich is fun!!!!”