Pressure mounts on Prince Andrew after Epstein's bud Jean-Luc Brunel’s suicide

Prince Andrew is facing calls to stand by his promise to help sex-trafficking victims following news of Jean-Luc Brunel’s suicide.

Just days after the Duke of York’s £12million settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre, the former model scout was found dead in his jail cell in an apparent suicide that was eerily similar to the death of his paedo pal Jeffrey Epstein.

During Brunel’s friendship with Epstein, he was said to have provided the disgraced financer with girls.

One of his victims Courtney Powell Soerensen mounted the pressure on Prince Andrew to speak up about Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

She said: “It is past time for Prince Andrew to step up and provide justice for those denied the opportunity by Brunel and Epstein’s deaths.

“If he truly means what he said in his settlement statement, he should speak openly with all authorities about what he knows.”

It is pertinent to mention that part of Prince Andrew’s statement notes: "He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex-trafficking, and by supporting its victims."