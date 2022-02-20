 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew being ‘forced into exile’?: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Experts fear the mounting dislike of Prince Andrew might wind up forcing him into exile, away from Britain and the throne.

Royal commentator Nigel Cawthorne spoke of this hypothetical and addressed its potential effects.

The biographer told Express UK, "His approval rating is plummeting towards single digits, there are demands to strip him of the rest of his titles and there is uproar over who will pay the £10million settlement bill in his civil sex case.”

"It will only get worse. The FBI still wants to interview him in their criminal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's child trafficking empire and there will be fresh calls to reopen the file in London now that Cressida Dick is standing down as Met Police Commissioner.”

"No wonder he has been hiding from public view at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. His own stupidity and arrogance have put him where he is and have cast a shadow over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.”

"There will come a point soon, I believe, where the public will simply want to be rid of him and he will be forced to recognise he has little option other than to seek refuge in a foreign country - probably one that has no extradition treaty with America."

