Prince Andrew’s overwhelming desire to return ‘is a royal nightmare’: report

Prince Andrew’s desire to return to royal duties has been branded a ‘potential PR disaster’ and overall ‘royal nightmare’.



Eric Schiffer, the chairman of Reputation Management Consultants has made this claim in an interview with Express UK.

He began the claim by saying that “It would be a royal nightmare.”

“The Crown would materially damage trust if Andrew were to quickly resume royal duties after paying to settle with Giuffre.”

In light of everything, “Andrew’s smartest strategy is to buy a stack of books and a few streaming subscriptions and plan to stay indoors and away from cameras for the next six months.”