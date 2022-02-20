Queen to continue light duties even after positive Covid test

Queen Elizabeth II, who has tested positive for Covid just days after Charles and Camilla both caught the virus, is experiencing mild cold like symptoms and expected to continue with light crucial duties.



Buckingham Palace said in a statement today: 'Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid. 'Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.'



UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent his well wishes to the longest reigning monarch, saying: 'I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health.'