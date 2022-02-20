 
entertainment
Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian's latest photos seemed to be a message for her critics and haters as she's seen flashing her middle fingers while enjoying swimming in the night.

The 41-year-old, who is at war with Kanye West, seemingly responded to the rapper as she raised her middle fingers and showed her tongue in sizzling black string bikini snaps.

Kim Kardashian sends a message to someone with her cryptic post

Kourtney Kardashian's sister looked stunning in a black string bikini as she dipped into the pool during a night swim in shots shared to Instagram on Saturday.

Kim's latest post, which comes after Kanye's objection over his daughter's makeup, set tongues wagging as some fans thought she responded to Kanye's recent posts about her daughter and lover Pete Davidson.

Pete's darling put her incredible curves on display as she rocked two-piece triangle top with matching high-waisted bottoms perched atop her west.

The mother-of-four maintained her status as a fashion icon by jumping into the pool wearing a pair of black leather gloves which revealed her palms and covered just her fingers.

Kim Kardashian covered her eyes with a pair of over-sized shades. She slicked back her brunette locks as she posed underneath the full moon.

