 
entertainment
Monday Feb 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Julia Fox puts her killer curves on display to show Kanye West what he lost

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 21, 2022

Julia Fox puts her killer curves on display to show Kanye West what he lost

Julia Fox showed off her true beauty to tease her ex Kanye West as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Kanye's ex, 32, was pictured while walking through the city alone in an eye-catching outfit, capturing attention of passers-bye.

 Julia amazed onlookers with her sizzling appearance, wearing a white crewneck t-shirt with side cutouts tucked into figure-clinging vinyl pants.

Julia Fox puts her killer curves on display to show Kanye West what he lost

The actress was looking smashing in cutout top and figure-clinging pants during her latest outing after split from the rapper.

Julia's dashing look was enough to accelerate the heartbeats of beholders as she was looking drop-dead-gorgeous. She let her lustrous hair move freely in the breeze to leave onlookers awe-struck.

Julia Fox wore black sunglasses to elevate her look, giving her ensemble an extra edge with her pointed-toe stiletto. Her latest appearance would surely be teasing Kanye West who left the star after six weeks of dating.

More From Entertainment:

Queen's Platinum Jubilee year will become another 'annus horribilis' for her?

Queen's Platinum Jubilee year will become another 'annus horribilis' for her?
Kim Kardashian sends a message to someone with her cryptic post

Kim Kardashian sends a message to someone with her cryptic post
Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer steal show at New York Fashion Week

Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer steal show at New York Fashion Week
Millie Bobby Brown rings in her 18th birthday with Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown rings in her 18th birthday with Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi
Queen to continue light duties even after positive Covid test

Queen to continue light duties even after positive Covid test
Prince Andrew’s overwhelming desire to return ‘is a royal nightmare’: report

Prince Andrew’s overwhelming desire to return ‘is a royal nightmare’: report
Prince Harry’s fears for ‘cash-for-honours’ scandal leaked in emails

Prince Harry’s fears for ‘cash-for-honours’ scandal leaked in emails
Idris Elba dishes on his dream to work with Adele post BRIT Awards

Idris Elba dishes on his dream to work with Adele post BRIT Awards
Prince Andrew being ‘forced into exile’?: report

Prince Andrew being ‘forced into exile’?: report
Nina Dobrev made Shaun enlist things to do amid retirement: spills the athlete

Nina Dobrev made Shaun enlist things to do amid retirement: spills the athlete
Former model Cheslie Kryst remembered at Memorial Service

Former model Cheslie Kryst remembered at Memorial Service
Dave Chappelle teases upcoming comedy specials post 'transphobic' show

Dave Chappelle teases upcoming comedy specials post 'transphobic' show

Latest

view all