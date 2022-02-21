 
entertainment
Monday Feb 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Jamal Edwards, who helped Ed Sheeran and Jessie J rise to fame, dies

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 21, 2022

Jamal Edwards, who helped Ed Sheeran and Jessie J rise to fame, dies
Jamal Edwards, who helped Ed Sheeran and Jessie J rise to fame, dies

British music mogul Jamal Edwards, who helped Ed Sheeran and Jessie J rise to fame, passed away on Sunday at the age of 31.

According to BBC, Edward’s rep confirmed the news of his demise while staying mum about further details.

The You Tube star, born in Luton in 1990, launched a channel SBTV to discover emerging artists and helped launch the career of many famed musicians including Dave, Skepta, Rita Ora and Stormzy.

Reacting to the heartbreaking news of the entrepreneur’s death, Lady Leshur expressed, “This man helped so many artists to become who they are today including myself,” she tweeted. 

“He gave me opportunity after opportunity to showcase my talent from Brum into London. We need to keep his name and brand alive. This is painful the good always go too soon,” she added.

Moreover, London’s mayor Sadiq Khan also mourned death of the Edwards, “British music and entertainment has lost one of its brightest stars. My thoughts are with Jamal’s loved ones at this terribly sad time.”


More From Entertainment:

Justin Trudeau wishes Queen ‘fast and full recovery’ from Covid

Justin Trudeau wishes Queen ‘fast and full recovery’ from Covid
Queen Elizabeth issues her first message after Covid diagnosis

Queen Elizabeth issues her first message after Covid diagnosis
‘God Save The Queen’: messages pour in after Elizabeth catches COVID

‘God Save The Queen’: messages pour in after Elizabeth catches COVID
Prince Harry's priorities are skewed says royal expert

Prince Harry's priorities are skewed says royal expert
Fans voice support for Chris Noth as he returns to social media

Fans voice support for Chris Noth as he returns to social media

Gal Gadot loves watching 'Friends' on Sundays

Gal Gadot loves watching 'Friends' on Sundays
Prince Harry has no plan to step aside for Princess Anne and Prince Edward

Prince Harry has no plan to step aside for Princess Anne and Prince Edward

'Relaxing Covid-safe bubble around Queen Elizabeth led to her illness'

'Relaxing Covid-safe bubble around Queen Elizabeth led to her illness'

Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' tops Box Office charts with $44 million debut

Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' tops Box Office charts with $44 million debut
Justin Bieber tests positive for Covid, postpones US tour dates

Justin Bieber tests positive for Covid, postpones US tour dates
Julia Fox puts her killer curves on display to show Kanye West what he lost

Julia Fox puts her killer curves on display to show Kanye West what he lost
Queen's Platinum Jubilee year will become another 'annus horribilis' for her?

Queen's Platinum Jubilee year will become another 'annus horribilis' for her?

Latest

view all