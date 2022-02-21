BTS’ V feels ‘grateful’ for concern by international ARMYs: ‘You’re sweet’

BTS’ V fawns over the ongoing show of concern fans have shared following his covid-19 diagnosis announcement.

This update has been shared to the Weverse community platform and includes a collection of three videos, each with a short caption, in both Korean and English.

Both versions showcase V’s happiness over the concern that’s been showered on him since the news of his diagnosis went live and also kept in mind the international fan base with its translation.

The post itself contains a black-and-white video of V looking directly into the camera, with cute faces ta boot!

In the short second clip, he can even be seen leaning in, offering fans a better look at his funny faces.

The caption attached to the video not only highlights his appreciation, but also offers a rare update that comes straight from the source.

It reads, “Thanks for concerning I’m fully recovered because of you guys You’re sweet to worry have a good day”.

Check it out below:



