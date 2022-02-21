Jennifer Lopez on ‘Marry Me’: ‘Every Moment Was Like Baring My Soul’

Jennifer Lopez says the film ‘Marry Me’ was a true to life experience for her

Jennifer Lopez's new rom-com Marry Me is very close to her heart and for a very different reason.

The actress reveals in her latest interview with OK! that the story of the movie was close to reality.

The Boy Next Door actress opened up about her experience of 'living your love life' in the public eye and mistakes she had made when she was in a relationship with actor Ben Affleck in early 2000s.

“I was bringing my personal life experience into a role in a way that I’ve never had to,” she said. “Every moment was like baring my soul.”

The actress reconciled with beau Ben Affleck in 2021 and the couple now feel stronger about their relationship as they have learned from their past mistakes.

“You have to do what feels good to you, but being so open the way we were when we were so young was a mistake,” the 52-year-old actress admitted.

Back in the day, the couple was highly publicized and under the spotlight all the time when they finally broke off their relationship after 2 years of dating.

“Love, when you’re lucky enough to find it, is so sacred and special,” she added. “You have to hold a little of that privately.”