 
entertainment
Monday Feb 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian looks drop-dead gorgeous in skin-fitted brown dress, see pics

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 21, 2022

Khloe Kardashian looks drop-dead gorgeous in skin-fitted brown dress, see pics
Khloe Kardashian looks drop-dead gorgeous in skin-fitted brown dress, see pics

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian raised the temperature on internet after she dropped her stunning clicks on Sunday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flaunted her perfect curves in a body-hugging brown gown.


The glam diva paired her gorgeous outfit with matching gloves and a leopard print purse. She left her beautiful blonde locks open in the snaps.

Khloe, who is a mom of a 3-year-old daughter True Thompson, flashed her stunning diamond jewelry including earrings and a glam ring.

She captioned her photo: "'It's giving I just buried my rich husband vibes' Ross."


The post garnered massive likes in no time. The Kardashian sisters’ also dropped heart-eyed emoticons in the comments section and praised her glamorous look.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West announces live-streaming of ‘Donda 2’ concert

Kanye West announces live-streaming of ‘Donda 2’ concert
Larsa Pippen drops insight into true cause of fight with Kim Kardashian

Larsa Pippen drops insight into true cause of fight with Kim Kardashian
BTS receives Gold TikTok Creator Award: 'Big Hit Music' confirms

BTS receives Gold TikTok Creator Award: 'Big Hit Music' confirms
BTS’ Suga ‘tired of’ repeated questions in interviews replies: ‘Whats this?’

BTS’ Suga ‘tired of’ repeated questions in interviews replies: ‘Whats this?’
Jennifer Lopez on ‘Marry Me’: ‘Every Moment Was Like Baring My Soul’

Jennifer Lopez on ‘Marry Me’: ‘Every Moment Was Like Baring My Soul’
BTS’ V feels ‘grateful’ for concern by international ARMYs: ‘You’re sweet’

BTS’ V feels ‘grateful’ for concern by international ARMYs: ‘You’re sweet’
Piers Morgan shares his worries for Queen Elizabeth after Covid diagnosis

Piers Morgan shares his worries for Queen Elizabeth after Covid diagnosis
Kanye West gets along fine with Soulja Boy: ‘It’s all love’

Kanye West gets along fine with Soulja Boy: ‘It’s all love’
Courteney Cox says she ‘looked really strange’ post cosmetic treatment

Courteney Cox says she ‘looked really strange’ post cosmetic treatment
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spend ‘Favourite kind of Sunday’ together

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spend ‘Favourite kind of Sunday’ together
Jamal Edwards, who helped Ed Sheeran and Jessie J rise to fame, dies

Jamal Edwards, who helped Ed Sheeran and Jessie J rise to fame, dies
Justin Trudeau wishes Queen ‘fast and full recovery’ from Covid

Justin Trudeau wishes Queen ‘fast and full recovery’ from Covid

Latest

view all