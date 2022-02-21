Khloe Kardashian looks drop-dead gorgeous in skin-fitted brown dress, see pics

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian raised the temperature on internet after she dropped her stunning clicks on Sunday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flaunted her perfect curves in a body-hugging brown gown.





The glam diva paired her gorgeous outfit with matching gloves and a leopard print purse. She left her beautiful blonde locks open in the snaps.

Khloe, who is a mom of a 3-year-old daughter True Thompson, flashed her stunning diamond jewelry including earrings and a glam ring.

She captioned her photo: "'It's giving I just buried my rich husband vibes' Ross."





The post garnered massive likes in no time. The Kardashian sisters’ also dropped heart-eyed emoticons in the comments section and praised her glamorous look.