Monday Feb 21 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's US move sees change in 'attitude'

Monday Feb 21, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have "inherited an American attitude" since moving to the country from the UK.

According to royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new life in the states, which consists of multiple multi-million dollar deals, have developed a mindset that has been largely influenced by their surroundings.

Speaking on GB News, Kinsey said: "I really feel like Meghan and Harry have inherited this American attitude, [it’s] 'our way or the highway'," she said.

"Prince Harry, the people that are mentoring him and working with him throughout some of these issues, they are Americans and they don’t understand the proper way to communicate, and they don’t understand that element of respect.

"It seems like he has inherited the American attitude of, 'it’s our way or the highway', and I do feel like he probably did not mean it to come off that way."

