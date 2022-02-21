Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee sparks major fears: ‘Can she handle it?’

Queen Elizabeth’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee sparks major concerns as covid concerns spark conversations into the monarch’s health.



Royal commentator Angela Levin made this revelation while speaking to talkRADIO.

She began by lauding the Queen for her common sense and admitted, "In October when she was hospitalized overnight, we don't know what for.”

"She was told to cut right down and she did listen, she isolated and she rested. I think that it shows that she's got very good common sense.”

"She realises when things are getting too much and she also knows her body and how she feels and she will do what is appropriate. My one real concern is the four days of intense activity and celebration at the Platinum Jubilee.”

"I think it would exhaust anybody really and I do hope it's looked at very carefully by the courtiers and that she doesn't feel she's obliged to be at every bit of activity that's going on."