 
entertainment
Monday Feb 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee sparks major fears: ‘Can she handle it?’

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 21, 2022

Queen Elizabeth’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee sparks major concerns as covid concerns spark conversations into the monarch’s health.

Royal commentator Angela Levin made this revelation while speaking to talkRADIO.

She began by lauding the Queen for her common sense and admitted, "In October when she was hospitalized overnight, we don't know what for.”

"She was told to cut right down and she did listen, she isolated and she rested. I think that it shows that she's got very good common sense.”

"She realises when things are getting too much and she also knows her body and how she feels and she will do what is appropriate. My one real concern is the four days of intense activity and celebration at the Platinum Jubilee.”

"I think it would exhaust anybody really and I do hope it's looked at very carefully by the courtiers and that she doesn't feel she's obliged to be at every bit of activity that's going on."

More From Entertainment:

Why Prince William isn't excited to become king

Why Prince William isn't excited to become king
Parliament’s Regency Act threatens Prince Harry, Andrew’s titles

Parliament’s Regency Act threatens Prince Harry, Andrew’s titles
Ryan Reynolds, Patrick Stewart shut 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo speculations

Ryan Reynolds, Patrick Stewart shut 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo speculations
Lindsay Lohan recreates iconic dialogue from ‘The Parent Trap’ on TikTok

Lindsay Lohan recreates iconic dialogue from ‘The Parent Trap’ on TikTok

Camilla ‘in the line of fire’ over Prince Charles’ coronation: ‘Not first class?’

Camilla ‘in the line of fire’ over Prince Charles’ coronation: ‘Not first class?’
Prince Andrew has regrets over settlement with his accuser?

Prince Andrew has regrets over settlement with his accuser?
Drake's son Adonis paints the canvas after acing French speaking skills: see pic

Drake's son Adonis paints the canvas after acing French speaking skills: see pic
Official makes bombshell revelation in Alec Baldwin’s fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

Official makes bombshell revelation in Alec Baldwin’s fatal ‘Rust’ shooting
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle threaten ‘black eye’ for more control over Netflix content

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle threaten ‘black eye’ for more control over Netflix content
Mandy Moore says ‘being a mom is a gift beyond comprehension’ on son Gus’ 1st birthday

Mandy Moore says ‘being a mom is a gift beyond comprehension’ on son Gus’ 1st birthday

Prince Harry watches from the side as Queen battles Covid-19

Prince Harry watches from the side as Queen battles Covid-19

Adele seen without diamond ring in latest outing with beau Rich Paul

Adele seen without diamond ring in latest outing with beau Rich Paul

Latest

view all