Kate Middleton brushes off Prince William's rare PDA moment

As per the royal family's protocol, they are not allowed to show affection.

However, Prince William’s rare attempt to show some love to his wife Kate Middleton was shot down in an awkward moment.



With what some users describe as "extremely awkward", the scene unfolded during Mary Berry’s A Berry Royal Christmas, in 2019, where the Duchess of Cambridge could be seen "recoiling" from her husband, who apparently reached out to touch her.

Viewers praised Kate for abiding by her strict 'on-duty' behaviour and avoid stealing the show.

A Twitter user commented: “Awkward! Too awkward!! They should have cut it out."

Another said Kate "moved with a quickness".

A third person commented: "Kate shaking off William's hand on her shoulder during #ABerryRoyalChristmas."

However, others insisted the interaction was misinterpreted.

One fan tweeted: "LOOK WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENED. Kate is beautifully content as William’s hand rests on her shoulder. FIRST William STARTS to remove his hand, AFTER Kate simply shifts."

Another person commented: "I like the way they interact, it’s professional. I don’t want to see excessive hand holding and back rubbing. It’s awkward, like you’re intruding on a private moment."

Another said: "I think he tickled her back or shoulder. She did move but there were no dirty looks or even a facial reaction."