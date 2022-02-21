 
entertainment
Monday Feb 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton brushes off Prince William's rare PDA moment

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 21, 2022

File Footage 


As per the royal family's protocol, they are not allowed to show affection. 

However, Prince William’s rare attempt to show some love to his wife Kate Middleton was shot down in an awkward moment.

With what some users describe as "extremely awkward", the scene unfolded during Mary Berry’s A Berry Royal Christmas, in 2019, where the Duchess of Cambridge could be seen "recoiling" from her husband, who apparently reached out to touch her.

Viewers praised Kate for abiding by her strict 'on-duty' behaviour and avoid stealing the show.

A Twitter user commented: “Awkward! Too awkward!! They should have cut it out."

Another said Kate "moved with a quickness".

A third person commented: "Kate shaking off William's hand on her shoulder during #ABerryRoyalChristmas."

However, others insisted the interaction was misinterpreted.

One fan tweeted: "LOOK WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENED. Kate is beautifully content as William’s hand rests on her shoulder. FIRST William STARTS to remove his hand, AFTER Kate simply shifts."

Another person commented: "I like the way they interact, it’s professional. I don’t want to see excessive hand holding and back rubbing. It’s awkward, like you’re intruding on a private moment."

Another said: "I think he tickled her back or shoulder. She did move but there were no dirty looks or even a facial reaction."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry to expose Prince Charles, Prince Diana's marriage in bombshell book

Prince Harry to expose Prince Charles, Prince Diana's marriage in bombshell book
Prince Harry and Andrew face new social media campaign

Prince Harry and Andrew face new social media campaign
Royal charity, partnered with Prince Harry, spends 98 percent donors' money in staff costs: report

Royal charity, partnered with Prince Harry, spends 98 percent donors' money in staff costs: report
BTS' Jimin dishes on his 2-hour virtual workout with V

BTS' Jimin dishes on his 2-hour virtual workout with V
The Queen receives good news amid battle with COVID-19

The Queen receives good news amid battle with COVID-19

Why Prince William isn't excited to become king

Why Prince William isn't excited to become king
Parliament’s Regency Act threatens Prince Harry, Andrew’s titles

Parliament’s Regency Act threatens Prince Harry, Andrew’s titles
Ryan Reynolds, Patrick Stewart shut 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo speculations

Ryan Reynolds, Patrick Stewart shut 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo speculations
Channing Tatum wanted to avoid THIS ‘deadly sin’ in his movie ‘Dog’

Channing Tatum wanted to avoid THIS ‘deadly sin’ in his movie ‘Dog’
Lindsay Lohan recreates iconic dialogue from ‘The Parent Trap’ on TikTok

Lindsay Lohan recreates iconic dialogue from ‘The Parent Trap’ on TikTok

Camilla ‘in the line of fire’ over Prince Charles’ coronation: ‘Not first class?’

Camilla ‘in the line of fire’ over Prince Charles’ coronation: ‘Not first class?’
Prince Andrew has regrets over settlement with his accuser?

Prince Andrew has regrets over settlement with his accuser?

Latest

view all