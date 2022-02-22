 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 22 2022
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston 'fears' Matthew Perry will 'betray' her with Brad Pitt divorce details

Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

Jennifer Aniston fears Mathew Perry will spill her divorce details with Brad Pitt in his upcoming memoir.

An insider told C loser Magazine the actress is aware of how much her Friends co-star knows about her situation with Pitt and is nervous all will be out in the open with Perry's new book. 

"He[Perry] hasn’t suggested that the book will include private details about anyone else, but Jen knows Matthew will want a bestseller and, to achieve that, he’ll need to expose as many juicy secrets as possible," revealed insider.

The insider added: "And being privy to one of the most high-profile showbiz splits in history, he knows that will be something everyone will want to know about."

However, people around Jennifer have tried to calm her down, agreeing that Perry "would never betray her" 

"She[Jennifer] is acutely aware that she’s barely spoken to him over the last few years and that close bond they shared has very much dissipated," they added.

Perry officially talked about his upcoming book this month, saying, " So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me. The highs were high, the lows were low.

"But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn’t. And it’s all in here. I apologize it’s not a pop up book."

