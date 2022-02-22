 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra receives apology for embarrasing encounter with Rosie O’Donnell

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

Priyanka Chopra receives apology for embarrasing encounter with Rosie O’Donnell
Priyanka Chopra receives apology for embarrasing encounter with Rosie O’Donnell

Priyanka Chopra had an embarrassing encounter with comedian Rosie O’Donnell, who thought she was ‘Deepak Chopra’s daughter’.

The former posted an apology on her social media account for not identifying the actress as she felt mortified of the incident.

Taking to her Instagram, Rosie O’Donnell posted a video initially shared on TikTok in which she narrates the awkward situation.

The actress-comedian narrated that she was seated next to Quantico star and her singer husband Nick Jonas at Nobu, Malibu when in an effort to say hello to the couple, called Priyanka the daughter of author Deepak Chopra.

She says in the video, "Seated next to us was Nick Jonas and his wife, someone Chopra … Which I always assumed was Deepak Chopra's daughter."

"So when I said, 'Hi Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom, and, 'Hi (Priyanka) I know your dad'. She goes, 'You do? Who's my dad?' And I go, 'Deepak'. And she goes, 'No... and Chopra's a common name,' added the comedian.

The Quantum Healing writer is a well known Indian born American author. However, he is not related to the actress.

"I felt so embarrassed. Didn't you think Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra's daughter? Am I the only one who thought that? I had one job. I messed it up all right, so Nick Jonas I apologise, and to the Chopra wife... I apologise too," concluded O’Connell.

Later, Rosie posted another video where she apologised for messing up the identity of the 39-year-old actress as she receives backlash for her first video.

"She's apparently a very well known actress and more famous than [Jonas]. So I'm sure it felt weird to her to begin with. Anyway, Priyanka is her name. And I just want to apologise to her and to everyone who thought it was inappropriate of me. Sometimes I (expletive) up." She admitted her mistake and apologised to the actress.

The television personality captioned her video on TikTok,"Priyanka is her name — i shoulda googled b4 i tiktok ed #mondayvibes."

Rosie later shared a screenshot of Priyanka’s Instagram followers after realising that she is more famous than her husband.


More From Entertainment:

David Beckham son Cruz working with Justin Bieber writer to launch music career

David Beckham son Cruz working with Justin Bieber writer to launch music career
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry special night out with Eugenie ended with bad news

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry special night out with Eugenie ended with bad news
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s first meeting details revealed

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s first meeting details revealed
Jennifer Aniston 'fears' Matthew Perry will 'betray' her with Brad Pitt divorce details

Jennifer Aniston 'fears' Matthew Perry will 'betray' her with Brad Pitt divorce details
Queen Elizabeth’s Covid isolation to end on THIS date

Queen Elizabeth’s Covid isolation to end on THIS date
Alec Baldwin did not pull the trigger on 'Rust' set, claims attorney

Alec Baldwin did not pull the trigger on 'Rust' set, claims attorney
Aaron Rodgers slams Shailene Woodley split rumours: 'I love you'

Aaron Rodgers slams Shailene Woodley split rumours: 'I love you'
From apologizing to denial, Ali Noor responds to harassment allegations

From apologizing to denial, Ali Noor responds to harassment allegations
Cristiano Ronaldo maintains 'most followed man on earth' title with 400M on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo maintains 'most followed man on earth' title with 400M on Instagram
Kim Kardashian 'connecting' with Kar-Jenner sisters amid Kanye West drama

Kim Kardashian 'connecting' with Kar-Jenner sisters amid Kanye West drama
Britney Spears to make startling revelations in $15m bombshell memoir

Britney Spears to make startling revelations in $15m bombshell memoir
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle making blunder in struggle to 'prove power'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle making blunder in struggle to 'prove power'

Latest

view all