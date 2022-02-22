 
Tuesday Feb 22 2022
David Beckham son Cruz working with Justin Bieber writer to launch music career

Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

David and Victoria Beckham's son Cruz Beckham is following his mom's footsteps to become a singer!

The 17-year-old is ready to kick-start his career in music, Cruz announced a day after his birthday this week.

The budding artist is reportedly working with Justin Bieber's song writer, the writer Poo Bear, who helped the singer reach heights of success. 

Poo Bear has provided lyrics for songs like Yummy, What Do You Mean and Intentions.

In an interview, Cruz told i-D magazine that he has shifted his interest from football to music.

"I thought I would want to do football and I did that for a bit.

“At that point, I just decided this is exactly what I want to do.I even learnt how to play the mandolin for a song I wrote. I don’t think you ever stop learning, but I’m taking my time seeing what happens.”

Cruz added that he and Poo Bear have been in the studio "a few times" and "made some songs together".

