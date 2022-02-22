Cillian Murphy reveals what he 'hates' about Peaky Blinders role

Cillian Murphy is spilling the beans on his preparation for the role of Tommy Shelby in Netflix crime series, Peaky Blinders.

Speaking to Radio Times before the show's final season airs on the streaming giant, Cillian revealed that he had to add alot of protein intake in his diet to get bulky for the role.

"I’m not a very physically imposing person. So I have to eat a lot of protein and lift a lot of weights and do all that stuff. So that takes a while, which I hate," he shared.

The actor also added that show creator Steven Knight took him to local Birmingham pubs with his friends so that Cillian can perfect his accent.

"We’re just drinking Guinness there, and they’re singing Birmingham City songs and telling all sorts of stories, and I was recording on my iPhone," revealed the actor.

"And then I took that home, and used it to try and track the accents, you know. And then I would call Steve and just leave voicemails on his phone in the accent and see how close I was to it," he added.

Peaky Blinders sixth and final season will stream on Sunday 27 February.