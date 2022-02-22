 
Cillian Murphy reveals what he 'hates' about Peaky Blinders role

Cillian Murphy reveals what he 'hates' about Peaky Blinders role

Cillian Murphy is spilling the beans on his preparation for the role of  Tommy Shelby in Netflix crime series, Peaky Blinders.

Speaking to Radio Times before the show's final season airs on the streaming giant, Cillian revealed that he had to add alot of protein intake in his diet to get bulky for the role.

"I’m not a very physically imposing person. So I have to eat a lot of protein and lift a lot of weights and do all that stuff. So that takes a while, which I hate," he shared.

The actor also added that show creator Steven Knight took him to local Birmingham pubs with his friends so that Cillian can perfect his accent.

"We’re just drinking Guinness there, and they’re singing Birmingham City songs and telling all sorts of stories, and I was recording on my iPhone," revealed the actor.

"And then I took that home, and used it to try and track the accents, you know. And then I would call Steve and just leave voicemails on his phone in the accent and see how close I was to it," he added.

Peaky Blinders sixth and final season will stream on Sunday 27 February. 

Cardi B reacts to Russian move on Ukraine

Jamal Edwards shocking cause of death revealed by close pals

Miss Alabama Zoe Bethel dies 8 days after suffering horror injuries in accident

Prince Andrew £12M payout '800 times greater' than Sarah Ferguson divorce settlement

David Beckham son Cruz working with Justin Bieber writer to launch music career

Priyanka Chopra receives apology for embarrasing encounter with Rosie O’Donnell

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry special night out with Eugenie ended with bad news

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s first meeting details revealed

Jennifer Aniston 'fears' Matthew Perry will 'betray' her with Brad Pitt divorce details

Queen Elizabeth’s Covid isolation to end on THIS date

Alec Baldwin did not pull the trigger on 'Rust' set, claims attorney

Aaron Rodgers slams Shailene Woodley split rumours: 'I love you'

