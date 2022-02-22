 
Tuesday Feb 22 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince William come face to face in battle for pride

Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

Kate Middleton and Prince William come face to face in battle for pride

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will stand against each other in a battle for pride on Saturday as the rugby teams they are patrons of (Wales and England respectively) face each other in the Six Nations.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who has taken over from Prince Harry as patron of England Rugby, will go head to head with her husband to support her team in the much-hyped match.

She will stand against the Duke of Cambridge , who is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union as England takes on Wales in the Six Nations.

The counter brings the two lovebirds against each other, meaning the two royals will be in direct competition for the match on Saturday.

Kate Middleton had been passed the Duke of Sussex's former roles as patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and the Rugby Football League (RFL). The much-hyped match comes amid anticipation about Prince Harry's tell-all book, expected to be published this year.

