 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew makes UK 'a laughing stock' around the world, claims TV presenter

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

Prince Andrew makes UK a laughing stock around the world, claims TV presenter

Prince Andrew - who reached out-of-court settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre in a civil sexual assault case, has helped to make the UK a laughing stock around the world, according to TV presenter Jeremy Vine.

The multi-million-dollar settlement has spared the Queen's second son from the public humiliation of a trial. He would pay an undisclosed amount of money to both Ms Giuffre and a charity for victims of sex trafficking of her choice.

However, Andrew's move  could not save him from becoming the target of what appears to be an unflattering Aussie TV programme about him.

And if the promotional video posted on social media is anything to go by, the programme makers have not pulled their punches.

Posting a video clip of the programme to Twitter, Australia's 60 Minutes wrote: "TONIGHT on #60Mins, how the rogue royal dodged a bullet - but who’s really paying for his silence?"

The video shows a small part of Prince Andrew's disastrous interview with the BBC's Emiliy Maitlis, where he denies ever having met Ms Guiffre. "I...I have no recollection of ever meeting her ...I...I have a peculiar medical condition," the stuttering Duke is heard to say.

One interviewee is then filmed saying: "The joke was he should have a revolving door in his bedroom. Okay a forty-year-old man with about 50 or 60 teddy bears on his bed... alright fair enough."

The promotional clip prompted Mr Vine to take to Twitter and write: "We have become a laughing stock." His followers were quick to add their own thoughts.

Mark Thompson wrote: "Don’t think most people really care about Randy Andy that much. But yes HM the Queen sets an example to us all. On that basis alone we have a head of state that is admired around the world. So not a laughing stock. Let’s talk up GB once in a while please."

John Smith posted: "Just imagine how we look on the world stage with Andrew and with Johnson as our leader!"

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Prince Andrew may keep Duke titles even amid criticism

Prince Harry, Prince Andrew may keep Duke titles even amid criticism
Prince Harry sparks fury amid Queen's health worries

Prince Harry sparks fury amid Queen's health worries
Billie Eilish halts her performance in NYC to check crowd's safety

Billie Eilish halts her performance in NYC to check crowd's safety
Kylie Jenner honours baby daddy Travis Scott with son Wolf’s middle name

Kylie Jenner honours baby daddy Travis Scott with son Wolf’s middle name

Watch: Megan Fox has an epic reaction on being called Machine Gun Kelly’s 'wife'

Watch: Megan Fox has an epic reaction on being called Machine Gun Kelly’s 'wife'

Kate Middleton flies to Denmark in rare solo overseas trip: See here

Kate Middleton flies to Denmark in rare solo overseas trip: See here
John Mayer’s bandmates test COVID positive hours before NYC show

John Mayer’s bandmates test COVID positive hours before NYC show
Adele, Rich Paul’s PDA-filled photos win hearts

Adele, Rich Paul’s PDA-filled photos win hearts
Drew Barrymore to celebrate 40th anniversary of 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial'

Drew Barrymore to celebrate 40th anniversary of 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial'
Prince William, Prince Charles to keep rift with Prince Harry until memoir release

Prince William, Prince Charles to keep rift with Prince Harry until memoir release
Prince Harry's wife Meghan prefers to hug people: Here's why

Prince Harry's wife Meghan prefers to hug people: Here's why
Lindsey Pearlman’s autopsy complete after ‘Empire’ star found dead in car

Lindsey Pearlman’s autopsy complete after ‘Empire’ star found dead in car

Latest

view all